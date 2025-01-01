Shop our best deals this month!

    Transport & Logistics

    RZ_Branchenloesung_Struktur_Channelseiten_Modul_D_3000x1500Px_Transport.png

    Time, location & quality - always spot on with Kärcher

    In logistics, time and precise coordination are everything. However, the necessary cleaning of storage areas, vehicles and offices should not cause any disruptions. We offer cleaning solutions that help complete this work efficiently, so that deliveries continue to run smoothly instead of being at the mercy of dirt.

    Matching machines, accessories and detergents developed to tackle your individual cleaning problem
    Comprehensive advice and service
    High-performance and cost-effective industrial products
    Robust and compact machines for professional use
    Proven durability

    Your areas of application in the industry

    01_DZG_0319_Branchenloesungen_Transport_Logistik_Channelseiten_Modul_D_3000x1500Px_02

    Internal storage

    Booming business equals a lot of dust. Whether it is leftover packaging, marks left by vehicles or simply dirt, Kärcher cleaning solutions make sure that your stock retains its quality.

    Narrow, awkward areasLarge areasConveyor systems & high shelvesCold storage & sensitive areasOffices and common areas

    01_DZG_0319_Branchenloesungen_Transport_Logistik_Channelseiten_Modul_D_3000x1500Px_03

    Outside areas & handling areas

    Marks from vehicles, dirt, dust, rain and snow are not only undesired contaminants but also pose a safety risk in the company. Effective and quick cleaning solutions are required here.

    Outside areasPallet warehousesLoading bays

    02_DZG_0319_Branchenloesungen_Transport_Logistik_Channelseiten_Modul_D_3000x1500Px_04

    Commercial vehicles & special applications

    Whether it is vans, trucks, cargo planes or ships - you can manage any cleaning task with powerful Kärcher cleaning machines and perfectly coordinated systems.

    Warehouse fleetTrucksTank and silo vehiclesPlanes, trains & containers

    Your areas of application in detail

    Transport & Logistics Testimonials

    neuCompetence_industry_db_schenker_app_21_CI20_ret

    DB Schenker

    Scrubber dryer robot

    User Story Nestle

    Nestlé

    Industrial vacuums

    Palettenabsaugungen

    Pallet vacuuming

    Industrial vacuuming systems

    Why Kärcher?

    The name Kärcher is synonymous worldwide with innovative technology and customer satisfaction in a wide variety of application areas. Our expertise results in future-oriented and efficient solutions for municipal equipment and the public sector, with which your needs are fulfilled in an exemplary manner.

    High-pressure cleaners

    Scrubbers/scrubber dryers

    Industrial sweepers

    Dry ice cleaners

    Water dispensers

    Vacuum cleaners

    Steam cleaners/vacuum cleaners

    Vehicle wash systems

    Window and surface vacuum cleaners

    Manual cleaning equipment

    Outdoor power equipment

    02_DZG_0319_Branchenloesungen_Transport_Logistik_Channelseiten_Modul_D_3000x1500Px_06b

    Rent instead of purchasing

    At Kärcher, you can find the right machines to complete short-term or one-off jobs. Our rental machines provide maximum flexibility in every area.

    Detergents Transport

    Powerful detergents for you

    Kärcher has a large selection of detergents specially for use in transport and logistics. As part of the Kärcher system solution, these detergents optimally complement our machines and accessories.

    Brochure Transport