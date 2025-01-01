Cordless machines are more practical in comparison:

If a universal battery platform is used for all models, you only need a sufficient quantity of identical batteries.

Thanks to lithium-ion technology, there is no self-discharge during storage.

Set-up times are practically zero; an empty battery is replaced with a fully charged one.

Cordless machines are low-maintenance, which minimises work and costs for regular customer service compared with fuel-powered models.

More efficient operation and lower running costs very quickly make up for the higher purchase costs.