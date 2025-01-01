Why use cordless machines when maintaining green spaces?
Hardly anyone finds handling fuel-powered garden tools very practical – they're noisy, heavy and always need to be correctly refuelled. Nevertheless, cordless machines are not popular with professional users, as the performance, runtime and charging times have typically not really been appropriate for maintenance in green spaces. Since then, battery development has come on in leaps and bounds, meaning that in many cases it is easier to work with the battery-powered alternatives.