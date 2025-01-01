Chlorpropham ban in Europe – removing residues
In 2019, the EU Commission decided not to renew the approval for the anti-sprouting treatment, chlorpropham. The PVC (Potato Value Chain) recommended the cessation of using the agent. The sell-off period was valid until January 31, 2020, and the use-by period ended on October 8, 2020. This meant that all residues were subject to disposal on this date. 22 plant protection products are affected by this, specifically:Neo-Stop Starter, Neonet Start, Gro-Stop Ready, Polder Hot Fog, MitoFOG HN, Polder basic, Kartoffel-Keimstop, Polder Dust, Neo-Stop L300, NeoNet 300 HN, Polder Ultra 600, MitoFog 600, Gro-Stop Electro, Gro-Stop Basis, Cipc 300 EC, Keimstop 300 EC, Gro-Stop 1% DP, Kartoffelschutz Tixit Neu, Neo-Stop, Neonet Dust, Neo-Stop L500 und Gro-Stop Fog.