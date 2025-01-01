Shop our best deals this month!

    Kärcher Clean Park – hand in hand to success

    Place your trust in an established brand with over 100 partners and 150 systems already in operation. We facilitate success through our experience: Kärcher Clean Park also offers a straightforward entry into the vehicle washing sector for investors new to the industry.

    By professionals for professionals

    Kärcher Clean Park comprises a modern system concept for professional vehicle cleaning. Specially developed, it fulfils the highest standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability. The all-in-one solution offers a wide range of options for different requirements, whether it's the professional cleaning of everything from small cars to large vans or even entire fleets. The high-quality equipment in our systems ensures not only thorough and gentle cleaning but also sustainable use of resources and detergents. By using these sparingly, you can both lower your operating costs and you also play your part in protecting the environment.

    Celebrating our shared success – your partnership with us

    Clean results can be this easy! Our innovative systems are proven to save time and money, while still achieving excellent cleaning results. With tried-and-tested technology and a successful marketing concept, we have the right solution for you – speak to us for expert advice. Our experience is your the key to your success!

    Do you know the difference? Discover for yourself how you can benefit with Kärcher Clean Park:

    A partnership for success!

    Our partnership – your path to success

    Become a Kärcher Clean Park partner in six steps: invest in your future with Kärcher today. We are here to help.

    Analysis

    An investment has to be profitable. That's why our first step is to prepare a comprehensive potential analysis for you. From the location to the property condition and even the competition, we have thought of all the important points for you.

    Planning

    We take care of all the planning for you, leaving you to concentrate on the essentials. Together with our experienced partners, we plan the concept, draw up installation plans and, if necessary, make a preliminary building application.

    Project development

    Once your individual concept has been finalised, the plans are coordinated with all the authorities and construction companies involved in the building project. The finished project plans form the basis for the installation of your vehicle wash systems.

    Installation

    Assembly is carried out by our expert construction partners. As experienced experts, they have in-depth knowledge of installing vehicle wash systems and bring with them comprehensive technical understanding and many years of experience.

    Commissioning

    Once the vehicle wash systems have been successfully installed, the all-important commissioning phase is next. You will receive detailed instructions on how to operate and maintain your new vehicle wash systems.

    Support for operations and operators

    With Kärcher, you have a company by your side to support you at all times, even after your vehicle wash systems have been commissioned. You can always rely on Kärcher and our service partners, whether you need help with maintenance or in the event of a fault.