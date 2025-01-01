By professionals for professionals
Kärcher Clean Park comprises a modern system concept for professional vehicle cleaning. Specially developed, it fulfils the highest standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability. The all-in-one solution offers a wide range of options for different requirements, whether it's the professional cleaning of everything from small cars to large vans or even entire fleets. The high-quality equipment in our systems ensures not only thorough and gentle cleaning but also sustainable use of resources and detergents. By using these sparingly, you can both lower your operating costs and you also play your part in protecting the environment.