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    Add-on kit cable ESD L2P | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher battery adapter with orange cable and metal clamps on a white background.

    Add-on kit cable ESD L2P

    Part number: 2.574-007.0

    6 m long earthing cable to establish potential equalisation between the blasting unit and the item to be cleaned during dry ice blasting. This prevents electrostatic discharges.
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