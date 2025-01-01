The robust ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp Pack can be used for an extensive range of cleaning applications thanks to its 260 litre fresh and waste water tank, including the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system that conserves resources, the time-saving auto-fill function and the manual tank rinsing system for cleaning. Designed for tough industrial conditions and supplied with a working light and a 630 Ah wet battery together with the right charger, it performs impressively with the newly developed roller brush head, which saves time-intensive manual pre-sweeping thanks to the optimised, integrated sweeping function while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised with respect to airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming results. Its working width of 100 cm and driving speed of up to 10 km/h enable a high area performance in next to no time. The steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety around bends by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high. In addition, the water volume that is sprayed is automatically optimised when driving in curves.

Newly developed roller brush head Greatly improved sweeping results and prevents squeegee blockages. The rollers can be changed in a matter of seconds and without tools. Excellent cleaning results. 10 km/h driving speed Enables a high area performance in next to no time and quick transportation operations. The steering angle sensor acts as a safety feature when driving in curves. There is automatic braking if speed is too high when driving in curves. Includes two turbines as standard Excellent vacuuming results on all surfaces. Wear-free Ec turbines. Optimised airflow with the newly developed squeegee. Welded industrial squeegee With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Robust parallelogram holder with an evasion function for obstacles. With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit Saves cleaning agent. Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%). Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank. Innovative KIK system Greater protection from incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. Large, colour display Clear display of the current program. Easier use and shorter learning curve. Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. 40% longer runtime per battery charge. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).