    Kärcher ride-on floor sweeper with grey body, black seat, steering wheel, and yellow brushes.

    Scrubber drier

    B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.480-252.0

    With a powerful battery, high-performance battery charger, 100 cm working width and roller brush head: the ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp Pack for tough industrial applications.
