    Grey Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel and seat, designed for professional cleaning.

    Scrubber drier

    B 260 RI Bp

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.480-257.0

    • Adjustable brush contact pressure
    • EASY Operation selector switch
    • Scrubbing and sweeping in one go
