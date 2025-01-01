Free Shipping Over €50
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.259-010.206Walk-behind scrubber dryer (80 l) with traction drive. Ideal for 1500–3000 m². Sample configuration with contra-rotating roller brushes with sweeping function and 65 centimetre working width.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Traction motor
Working width of brushes (mm)
750
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
940
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
80 80
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
3000
Practical area performance (m²/h)
2250
Battery type
maintenance-free
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 240
Battery runtime (h)
4
Battery charging time (h)
9
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
600 - 1400
Brush contact pressure (kg)
54
Water consumption (l/min)
10
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
69
Voltage (V)
100 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Rated input power (W)
2200
Total permissible weight (kg)
404
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1550 x 809 x 1154
