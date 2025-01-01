Walk-behind scrubber dryer B 80 W Bp for various battery types (24 V, 170–240 Ah). With roller brush system (incl. coarse particle pre-sweeping function), fully automatic lifting and lowering of the squeegee, 65 centimetre working width, large LCD colour display, traction drive and KIK key system to prevent operating errors. Plus eco!efficiency mode for longer battery runtimes, tank rinsing system for the automatic and splash-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, as well as the Auto-Fill function for comfortable water tank filling. Note: This is a sample configuration. The machine is available in various configuration options, e.g. with different batteries, with DOSE detergent dosing unit or with 75 centimetre working width.

4 batteries to choose from Maintenance-free with 170 Ah, 180 Ah, 240 (C5), and low-maintenance with 180 Ah (C5). Battery charger compatible with the different battery types. For a long battery life. Auto-Fill-in Time-saving filling of the fresh water tank. Automatic filling stop as soon as the tank is full. The brush head and squeegee are automatically adjusted Automatic lowering depending on the selected cleaning programme. Squeegee is automatically raised when reversing. Brush head with rollers Available with either a 65 or 75 centimetre working width. Integrated drawer for coarse particles protects the squeegee against blockages. Water savings thanks to contra-rotating roller brushes. EASY Operation Simple operation. The basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY switch. eco!efficiency mode Significantly reduced energy use and substantially longer battery runtime. Reduces the operating noise for applications in noise-sensitive areas. Easy handling Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding. Simplified use and shortened teach-in time. Adjustable contact pressure of the brush The contact pressure can be adjusted electrically. Contact pressure can be adjusted to fit the cleaning requirements. The contact pressure is adjusted automatically. Traction drive Infinitely variable forward and reverse operation. The maximum speed can be preset. Straight or curved squeegee Perfect suction on any floor. Suction lips available in choice of natural rubber or oil-resistant polyurethane. Optional slotted/closed suction lips for delicate/rough floors.