    Kärcher professional floor scrubber with grey body, black handle, and yellow accents, featuring a cleaning brush underneath.

    Scrubber drier

    B 80 W Bp DOSE (roller)

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.259-010.206

    Walk-behind scrubber dryer (80 l) with traction drive. Ideal for 1500–3000 m². Sample configuration with contra-rotating roller brushes with sweeping function and 65 centimetre working width.
