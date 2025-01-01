Free Shipping Over €50
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.515-403.0This entry level, compact scrubber dryer comes at a very attractive price level, whilst being able to serve all basic cleaning needs - without having to compromise on performance.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width of brushes (mm)
430
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
750
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
25 25
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
1720
Practical area performance (m²/h)
860
Battery type
maintenance-free
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 76
Battery runtime (h)
2
Battery charging time (h)
8.7
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
230 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
30 - 40 / 22.5 - 28
Water consumption (l/min)
2.7
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
66
Rated input power (W)
1100
Colour
anthracite
Total permissible weight (kg)
115
Weight without accessories (kg)
40
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1135 x 520 x 1025
Equipment
