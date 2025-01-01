Whether for quick interim cleaning or scheduled maintenance cleaning; this compact scrubber dryer does a superior job. Thanks to its compact dimensions and manoeuvrability it is ideal for smaller areas.

Robust and durable control elements Designed for daily use. Robust, durable, reliable machine. Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel Clear control panel with self-explanatory symbols Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. Easy to use, colour coded control elements Small, compact machine Very manoeuvrable and easy to use. Very good view of the surface to be cleaned. Large battery compartment for all standard battery types Easily accessible battery compartment for battery replacement. Also suitable for multiple shift operation. Comfortable Home Base system Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc. Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board. Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class Excellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important features. Yellow, clearly visible control elements Easy charging at any standard power outlet. Mains-independent use with no cable trip hazard.