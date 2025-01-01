With the BD 50/50 C Bp Pack Classic you always have an optimal view of the area to be cleaned. The small dimensions of this compact and battery powered scrubber drier with sophisticated disc engineering see to this. Notwithstanding the good overview, the operation via the EASY Operation panel from Kärcher is simple. The setting and adjustment options and functions of the machine are also reduced to what is most important so that long familiarisation phases are not required. We recommend the BD 50/50 C Bp Pack Classic for use in supermarkets, hotels or healthcare facilities.

Equipped with solenoid valve and transport roll for maximum comfort Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. The fold-out transport roll makes possible the convenient two-step method. Fold-out transport roll facilitates the transport of the machine considerably. Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel Clear control panel with self-explanatory symbols Brief familiarisation stages Easy to use, colour coded control elements Affordable entry-level model Excellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions. Large tank volume with compact dimensions Extremely manoeuvrable. Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface. Large battery compartment for all standard battery types Easily accessible battery compartment for fast battery replacement. Also suitable for multiple shift operation. Home Base system Options for the attachment of further accessory parts or equipment. Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board. EASY-Operation Panel 1-switch operation. Very easy to use. Simple assignment of functions with operating elements in yellow Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel. Robust and durable control elements Suitable for daily use. Extremely durable.