    Grey Kärcher floor scrubber with yellow accents, featuring a circular brush and wheels, designed for professional cleaning.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.127-006.0

    The BD 50/50 C Bp Pack Classic is an affordable and compact entry-level model to the class of battery powered scrubber driers. The machine allows area performances of up to 2000 m²/h.
