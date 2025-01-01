Free Shipping Over €50
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.127-006.0The BD 50/50 C Bp Pack Classic is an affordable and compact entry-level model to the class of battery powered scrubber driers. The machine allows area performances of up to 2000 m²/h.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width of brushes (mm)
510
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
900
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
50 50
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
2040
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1200
Battery type
maintenance-free
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 105
Battery runtime (h)
3
Battery charging time (h)
12
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
27.3 - 28.5 / 20 - 23
Aisle turning width (mm)
1240
Water consumption (l/min)
2.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
66
Rated input power (W)
1100
Weight without accessories (kg)
40
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1170 x 570 x 1025
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com