    Kärcher professional floor scrubber with grey body, black and yellow handle, and visible brush at the base.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 50/55 W Bp Pack 115Ah

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.127-063.0

    Thanks to a maintenance-free AGM battery (115 Ah), 55 l tanks and traction drive, our walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Bp Pack permits long, fatigue-free cleaning applications.
