With a working width of 51 centimetres and the large 55 l tanks for fresh and dirty water, the versatile battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Bp Pack cleans up to 2000 m² per hour. Thanks to its compact design, it impresses with its clear arrangement and thanks to the integrated traction drive as well as the comfortable four-wheel system also with simple, effortless manoeuvrability. The 850 mm long squeegee and the disc brush head with 27 kilogram brush contact pressure are made from high-quality, robust and long-lasting aluminium and ensure excellent cleaning results. A standard external battery charger allows the powerful and maintenance-free AGM battery with 115 Ah capacity to be charged in everyday working life for long applications.

Raisable aluminium brush head For excellent cleaning performance. Extremely robust design. High-quality material for a long lifetime. Four-wheel system with two-wheel drive Very easy to transport. Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications. Self-explanatory operation Easy to start the machine. Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept. Standard curved squeegee Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas. Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas. Increases suction power and safety. Ergonomic design For operators of different heights. Increases operating comfort. Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications. Robust standard chassis High quality prevents deformations. Increases reliability. Lowers maintenance effort and costs. Unique design of suction system Easy maintenance work. Reduces the operating noise. Increases the user-friendliness. Separate dirty water tank system Very easy cleaning. Increases hygiene. Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents. Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs. Practical Home Base For carrying various accessory parts. Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.