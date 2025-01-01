Free Shipping Over €50
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.127-063.0Thanks to a maintenance-free AGM battery (115 Ah), 55 l tanks and traction drive, our walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Bp Pack permits long, fatigue-free cleaning applications.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Traction motor
Working width of brushes (mm)
510
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
850
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
55 55
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
2550
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1530
Battery type
maintenance-free
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 105
Battery runtime (h)
3
Battery charging time (h)
12
Driving speed (km/h)
max. 6
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (kg)
27
Aisle turning width (mm)
1400
Water consumption (l/min)
2.6
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65.2
Total permissible weight (kg)
240
Weight without accessories (kg)
153
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1328 x 610 x 1073
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas