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    Single-disc machine BDS 43/ Orbital C Spray | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor polisher with a grey body, red cleaning pad, and large wheels on a white background.

    Single-disc machine

    BDS 43/ Orbital C Spray

    Part number: 1.291-253.0

    • Innovative orbital technology
    • Reverse handle mode, increases brush pressure from 38 to up to 55 kg
    • Integrated, adjustable spray nozzles
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