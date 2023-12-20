Single-disc machine BDS 43/ Orbital C Spray | Kärcher

With a working width of 43 centimetres and a large range of applications, our new orbital single-disc machine BDS 43 / Orbital C Spray is designed for the area of building cleaning.The machine combines orbital and rotary motions into a constant vibration, thus increasing the cleaning efficiency to a maximum.In addition, the machine is equipped with spray nozzles especially for carpet cleaning, which distribute the required amount of cleaning solution on large areas and apart from excellent cleaning results also make possible short drying times.Associated effected of orbital movement: The robust machine is very smooth and sturdy, which guarantees a high level of user-friendliness and fatigue-free work - whether it is during scrubbing, decoating, polishing or crystallisation.

Easy and intuitive operation Convenient and easy handling. Very good balance and quiet operation. Helps to avoid operating errors. Reverse handle mode Increases the brush pressure from 38 up to 55 kilograms. High cleaning efficiency also in difficult conditions. Easy work, also in confined spaces. Integrated, adjustable spray nozzles For an exact water flow and a high area performance. Excellent cleaning result and short drying times. Roto-orbital motion Excellent scrubbing result with up to 50% reduced cleaning time. Superb cleaning results on all floor types. Reduced cleaning and training costs. 90° tilting head Allows simple and quick exchange of the pad. Increases comfort, avoids wet pads on floors. Powerful motor Extremely robust and durable Powerful for numerous applications. Low operation and service costs.