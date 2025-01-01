Free Shipping Over €50
Scrubber drier
Part number: 1.783-311.0The BR 40/10 C - the most economical machine in its class. The compact and powerful machine has a working width of 400 mm and a tank volume of 10 l. The Advance version has additional transport wheels and a brush contact pressure adjustment feature.
Drive type
Mains operation
Working width of brushes (mm)
400
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
400
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
10 10
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
400
Practical area performance (m²/h)
300
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
1100
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
100 - 200 / 20 - 30
Water consumption (l/min)
1
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
max. 75
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Rated input power (W)
2300
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
35.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
520 x 470 x 1150
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
