Powerful and fast Two high-speed rotating roller brushes with high contact pressure. Two suction lip strips soak up the water – either forwards or backwards. Floors dry very quickly. Low clearance height Reaches under furniture effortlessly. The push handle can be folded down in both directions. Removable tank - suitable for low lying objects. Service-friendly Squeegee and brush are easy to replace without tools. Water distributor strip is easy to remove and clean. All electrical components are quickly and easily accessible. Ergonomic handle For easier use. With integrated water flow and brush control. Ideal for transporting and storage.