Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher floor scrubber with a black and yellow design, featuring a handle and control panel on a white background.

    Scrubber drier

    BR 40/10 C Ep Adv

    Part number: 1.783-311.0

    The BR 40/10 C - the most economical machine in its class. The compact and powerful machine has a working width of 400 mm and a tank volume of 10 l. The Advance version has additional transport wheels and a brush contact pressure adjustment feature.
    Make an enquiry