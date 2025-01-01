Even large spaces often have to contend with the odd narrow area or cluttered furniture. Our BR 45/22 C Bp Pack scrubber drier is the ideal choice for these challenging situations. Equipped with a roller brush head which rotates 200° in either direction thanks to KART steering technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology), it delivers a large working width combined with exceptional manoeuvrability - ideally suited to highly cluttered floor spaces. At the same time, the positioning of the brush and squeegees - which are always aligned to match the direction of travel - ensures an increase in the area performance and a uniform cleaning result. Our built-in, high-power lithium-ion batteries offer a up to 3x longer lifetime than conventional lead batteries and are also completely maintenance-free. Using the innovative eco!efficiency mode can increase their run time even more significantly as well as reducing operating noise by around 40% - ideal for daytime cleaning. The optional HEPA filter removes the exhaust air from the dirty water, allowing you to work in hygiene-sensitive areas.

Rotatable brush head Enables extreme manoeuvrability of the machine, even in areas with a lot of furniture and when negotiating curves. The brush is always transverse to the direction of travel. The suction bar reliably absorbs the water in every corner. Cleaning and vacuuming in reverse is easily possible. Includes high-performance lithium-ion battery Maintenance-free and with a service life that is up to three times longer than conventional batteries. Partial and opportunity charging is possible. Very fast charging times (full charge in 3 hours, half charge in 1 hour) Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduces energy use and extends the run time of the battery by up to 50%. Reduces operating noise by up to 40% Energy savings also reduce the total CO₂ "footprint" of the machine. Compact design Makes it possible to drive away from walls at a 90° angle. Ergonomic design makes handling easier Very lightweight Around 35% lighter than comparable machines on the market Easily portable Easy to transport. Folding handlebar Easily stored Suitable for transport in small vehicles. Height-adjustable handlebar Ergonomically adjustable for different operator sizes. Powerful built in charger Charging the battery is possible at all times. Can be fully recharged in three hours or semi-charged in one hour. Interim charges are possible at any time. Charger automatically switches itself off. No energy consumption in standby operation. Roller technology High contact pressure for removing stubborn dirt. Very good even on rough floor coverings or for cleaning crevices. Extremely good cleaning results Includes sweeping function Efficiently sweep, scrub and vacuum in a single procedure. Vacuums small stones, splinter of wood and other small parts. Promotes optimal squeegee performance