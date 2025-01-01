Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Scrubber drier
Part number: 1.783-460.0Fully equipped, battery powered compact scrubber drier. With rotating roller brush head and KART steering technology for maximum manoeuvrability with a large area performance.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width of brushes (mm)
450
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
500
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
22 22
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
1800
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1260
Battery type
Li-Ion
Battery (V / Ah)
25.2 / 42
Battery runtime (h)
2
Battery charging time (h)
5
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
750 - 1050
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
100 - 150
Aisle turning width (mm)
1118
Water consumption (l/min)
1
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
66.5
Voltage (V)
25.2
Rated input power (W)
550
Colour
anthracite
Total permissible weight (kg)
70
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
866 x 530 x 1061
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li