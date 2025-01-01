CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 760 Tablet

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-850.0Deep cleaning tabs in water-soluble film. With smart iCapsol technology for spray extraction without any rinsing. Suitable for all types of textile floor coverings (incl. wool fibres).
Packaging size (Tablets)
16
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
20
pH value
8.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
72 x 61 x 141
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas