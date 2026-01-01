CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.296-127.0Powerful dry foam CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA with odour eliminator. With encapsulation technology: Dirt is encapsulated and is vacuumed off when you next clean.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
6
Weight (kg)
10.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
230 x 190 x 307
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas