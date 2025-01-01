Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher RM 764 OA detergent container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA

    Part number: 6.295-854.0

    Powerful liquid deep cleaner for spray extraction on textile floor coverings made of synthetic and natural fibres. With integrated, effective odour eliminator.
