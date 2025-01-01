CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-854.0Powerful liquid deep cleaner for spray extraction on textile floor coverings made of synthetic and natural fibres. With integrated, effective odour eliminator.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
9.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.8
Product
