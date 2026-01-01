CarpetPro Conditioner RM 763 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-844.0Neutralising, quick-drying rinse for carpets as well as synthetic and natural textile surfaces. Removes dirt and surfactant residues, refreshes fibres and revives colours.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
12
pH value
3.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
75 x 75 x 270
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas