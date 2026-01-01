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    Classic Cotton Mop Flex 40 cm | Kärcher

    Two white mop heads with fluffy fibres, one showing coloured tags and a grey attachment clip.

    Classic Cotton Mop Flex 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-018.0

    • Uni system holder
    • 70% cotton, 30% PET
    • Universal for cleaning with plenty of water and for removing liquids
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