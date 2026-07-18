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    High pressure cleaner Cold Water Pressure Washer HD 5/12 CX Plus | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose reel, grey and yellow, upright on wheels, handle extended.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    Cold Water Pressure Washer HD 5/12 CX Plus

    Part number: 1.520-904.0

    • Automatic pressure relief
    • For horizontal and vertical operation
    • Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners