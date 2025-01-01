Open up a whole new world of possibilities with the cloud-based Charlie platform and products for system management (Charlie Fleet) and payment (Charlie Pay), allowing you to control and optimise your vehicle wash systems. The Charlie Fleet system can be integrated into the Charlie platform individually or in combination with Charlie Pay as a complete solution.

Take advantage of these benefits:

Multi-site management

A high-performance system for organising and controlling all your sites

Flexible handling

Online access to each individual system - at any time and from anywhere

Reduced downtime

Alarm function for quicker response times and faster service

Increased customer satisfaction

New services, advertising and pricing options are easy to set up

More revenue

System management with real-time data and options for direct optimisation