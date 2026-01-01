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    Crevice nozzle wet and dry packaged NW35 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher vacuum cleaner crevice tool with a narrow, elongated design on a white background.

    Crevice nozzle wet and dry packaged NW35

    Part number: 2.889-159.0

    Crevice nozzle with nominal width DN 35 for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Length 225 mm.
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