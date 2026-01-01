Cup foam lance Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.112-064.0Developed for Kärcher high-pressure cleaners without servo control: The cup foam lance Advanced 2 impresses with a main body made of Ecobrass for use with aggressive cleaning agents.
Flow Rate (l/h)
700 - 800
Nozzle size ( )
45
Max. Pressure (bar)
300
Dosage (%)
1 - 2 - 4
Tank capacity (l)
1
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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