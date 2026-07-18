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    Cup foam lance Basic 1, 350 l/h - 600 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a grey and yellow design, attached to a grey detergent bottle.

    Cup foam lance Basic 1, 350 l/h - 600 l/h

    Part number: 4.112-053.0

    For high-pressure cleaners with a flow rate of 350–600 l/h: new, robust and very high-quality Basic 1 cup foam lance with outstanding foam quality while consuming half as much cleaning agent.