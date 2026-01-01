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    EASY!Force conversion kit 1 - from high-pressure hose | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessories including a spray gun, lance, and nozzle on a white background.

    EASY!Force conversion kit 1 - from high-pressure hose

    Part number: 4.111-050.0

    For retrofitting Kärcher high-pressure cleaners with existing high-pressure hose: EASY!Force conversion kit 1 with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, spray lance and all adapters through to the nozzle.
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