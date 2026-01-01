EASY!Force conversion kit 1 - from high-pressure hose | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.111-050.0For retrofitting Kärcher high-pressure cleaners with existing high-pressure hose: EASY!Force conversion kit 1 with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, spray lance and all adapters through to the nozzle.
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com