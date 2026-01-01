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    EASY!Force conversion kit 3 - high-pressure gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with two brass connectors on a white background.

    EASY!Force conversion kit 3 - high-pressure gun

    Part number: 4.111-052.0

    Compatible with existing high-pressure hose and spray lance: EASY!Force conversion kit 3, incl. EASY!Force trigger gun and all necessary adapters for upgrading your high-pressure cleaner.
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