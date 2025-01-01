Free Shipping Over €50
Electric broom
Part number: 1.545-126.0Quiet, thorough and supplied with lithium-ion battery and quick charger – the EB 30/1 electric broom delivers impressive speed and comfort when cleaning on hard and carpeted floors.
Working width (mm)
300
Container capacity (l)
1
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
56
Charging current (A)
1.8
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Voltage (V)
7.2
Battery capacity
(2.5 Ah)
Battery running time on hard floors (min)
51
Battery running time on carpets (min)
41
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 300 x 1340
Scope of supply
Product information
Manual
EB 30/1