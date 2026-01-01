Flat jet nozzle, XXL, 100 mm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.574-056.0Ice Blaster flat jet nozzle with 100 mm jet width and new geometry. Ideal for spraying dry ice onto large surfaces. For even spraying through the whole width of the jet.
Weight (kg)
1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
580 x 120 x 50
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com