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    Flat jet nozzle, XXL, 100 mm | Kärcher

    Kärcher flat spray nozzle, metallic with visible screws, angled view showing logo on the side.

    Flat jet nozzle, XXL, 100 mm

    Part number: 4.574-056.0

    Ice Blaster flat jet nozzle with 100 mm jet width and new geometry. Ideal for spraying dry ice onto large surfaces. For even spraying through the whole width of the jet.
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