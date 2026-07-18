Floor tool DN35 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.906-512.0Plastic floor nozzle with rollers, width of 300 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Includes brush strips and squeegees. For removing fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids.
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Width (mm)
300
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) ( )
300 x 150 x 80
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com