    Kärcher FloorPro RM 775 container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    FloorPro High Gloss Crystallising Agent, powder RM 775

    Part number: 6.295-117.0

    Powder for wet crystallisation of calcareous floors made of marble, terrazzo and artificial stone. Crystallisation hardens the floor, increases its sturdiness and ensures a high gloss.
