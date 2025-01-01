FloorPro High Gloss Crystallising Agent, powder RM 775

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-117.0Powder for wet crystallisation of calcareous floors made of marble, terrazzo and artificial stone. Crystallisation hardens the floor, increases its sturdiness and ensures a high gloss.
Packaging size (kg)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
1.4
Weight (kg)
5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
225 x 225 x 213
