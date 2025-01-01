Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher RM 752 cleaning solution container with label detailing product information and warehouse image.

    FloorPro Intensive Deep Cleaner Extra RM 752

    Part number: 6.295-813.0

    Highly alkaline industrial deep cleaner and coating remover for tackling the most stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination, as well as coatings from alkali-resistant floors.
