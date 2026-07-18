FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 | Kärcher

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Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-913.0Highly concentrated everyday cleaner for floors and surfaces. With a high-wetting formulation for maximum cleaning performance and an intensely fresh fragrance.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
12
pH value
9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas