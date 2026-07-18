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    FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 | Kärcher

    Kärcher FloorPro multi cleaner bottle with green cap, featuring product details and cleaning icons on the label.

    FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756

    Part number: 6.295-913.0

    Highly concentrated everyday cleaner for floors and surfaces. With a high-wetting formulation for maximum cleaning performance and an intensely fresh fragrance.
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