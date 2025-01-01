Shop our Best Deals

    Kärcher RM 746 cleaning solution in a white plastic container with label detailing product information.

    FloorPro Spray Cleaner RM 748

    Part number: 6.295-162.0

    Wax-based slip-resistant spray emulsion for all coated hard surfaces. Repairs and restores coated floors. Removes heel marks and footprints, while applying a anti-slip finish.
