FloorPro Tyre and Abrasion Marks Remover RM 776

Country: Ireland
Part number: 6.295-546.0Special cleaner for removing rubber abrasion marks and marks caused by forklift trucks. Even adhesive tape residues and heavy oil and soot contamination are effectively removed.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13
Weight (kg)
21.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
22.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
280 x 240 x 430
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
