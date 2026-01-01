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    FRV 30 ME | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with a circular brush attachment and long handle, featuring a hose connection.

    FRV 30 ME

    Part number: 2.642-911.0

    Thanks to automatic suction of the dirty water, the stainless steel FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C.
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