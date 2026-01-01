FRV 30 ME | Kärcher

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Klarna available at checkout
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Part number: 2.642-911.0Thanks to automatic suction of the dirty water, the stainless steel FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C.
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Colour
silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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