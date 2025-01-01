Free Shipping Over €50
High pressure cleaner
Part number: 1.353-908.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
440 - 990
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 85
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - 145 / 2 - 14.5
Max. Pressure (bar / MPa)
175 / 17.5
Power rating (kW)
6.4
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
78.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
86.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
650 x 521 x 1100
Scope of supply
Equipment
Product information