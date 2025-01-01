The high-performance HD 10/15-4 Cage Food is specifically designed for use in the food industry, thanks to its stainless steel covers and food-grade components throughout. All parts in contact with water are made from a special food-grade brass, and the blue high-pressure hose is grease resistant. The machine features an internal booster pump to allow hot supply water (up to 85°C) and is approved for use with chlorinated cleaning agents.

Complies with the most rigorous hygiene requirements Non-corrosive stainless steel. All parts in contact with water are made from special food-grade brass. Particularly effective cleaning Booster pump for feed temperature of up to 85°C. Approved for RM 734 chlorinated cleaning agent. Hygiene requirements Non-marking and easy to manoeuvre. Food-grade, non-marking high-pressure hose. Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection.