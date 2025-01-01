The HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex is designed specifically for use in potentially explosive environments.All accessories and technical features are designed to comply with explosion protection category II 2 G c T3. The electrically-conductive powder-coated frame provides robustness and enables lifting by crane, whilst all components are protected so that the surface temperature never exceeds 200°C. The machine provides water flow of 1000 litres per hour and 160 bar pressure, and the 4-pole 3-phase electric motor, crankshaft pump and ceramic pistons ensure a long service life.

Powder-coated cage frame, conductive Robust tubular steel frame. Integrated crane attachment point. Protects the unit from damage. Explosion-proof design Conductive rubber tyres. Surface temperature always under 200 °C. Powerful and durable 4-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic pistons. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. Operational safety The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed without tools and cleaned. Protects the pump against dry running. Cleaning agent intake system for removing stubborn dirt.