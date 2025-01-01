Free Shipping Over €50
High pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.353-904.0
Power supply (Ph / V / Hz)
3 / 400 / 50
Flow Rate (l/h)
1000
Water feed temperature (°C)
50
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
160 / 16
Max. Pressure (bar / MPa)
220 / 22
Power rating (kW)
5.5
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
122.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
131.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
980 x 720 x 1100
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual