The HD 10/25-4 S Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner has been designed for daily use in tough conditions and never fails to impress with its extreme power. It stands out from the crowd with its solid construction and its robust steel frame. It is easy and intuitive to set up, and quick and hassle-free to operate. All the important parts can be accessed quickly and easily. The Super Class high pressure cleaner is fitted with the Classic high-pressure gun for machines in the HD Classic range.It also has a premium EASY!Lock quick-release fastener. This makes it five times quicker to set up and put away, saving you time and hassle. An integrated water filter reliably protects the high pressure pump from dirt particles and contaminants, thereby extending the machine's service life. A powerful crankshaft pump and hard-wearing materials are the backbone of the high pressure cleaner: with a cylinder head made from brass and pistons with ceramic sleeves. The pressure can be adjusted as necessary on the pump. The 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system for long-lasting and reliable operation.

Powerful and robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and pistons with ceramic sleeves High performance and high efficiency. Long service life and low maintenance costs. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature. Robust steel frame with large wheels for maximum portability Protects the machine even in adverse conditions. Simple and convenient to transport. Integrated storage space for accessories. Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections Quick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy and intuitive to operate. Clear machine design Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself. Filling level and quality of the oil can be checked easily using the inspection glass and dipstick. 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system Long service life and low maintenance costs. Combines efficient water cooling with a robust air cooling system for maximum cooling output even in fluctuating ambient temperatures and water temperatures. Compact design for maximum portability.