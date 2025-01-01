The HD 10/25-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner takes ergonomic working to the next level. The practically designed EASY!Force Advanced trigger gun makes it effortless to use without any holding force. A rotating 1050-millimetre stainless steel lance delivers maximum efficiency. The Servo Control enables the user to control the pressure and water volume straight from the trigger gun/lance. Assistance systems and an LED status display also enhance the user-friendly design. You can count on Kärcher to use the best materials to guarantee the highest, longest-lasting quality. Working away inside the machine is a hard-wearing wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and a brass cylinder head. The HD 10/25-4 S is driven by a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system. Integrated aluminium frame carriers reduce the weight and provide a lightweight yet hard-wearing chassis, making crane loading an option. The upright structure, whereby the motor and pump unit is installed in a vertical arrangement, offers maximum portability in practice. The compact design also incorporates clever accessory storage such as a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks.

Compact upright design concept based on vertical arrangement of motor and pump unit Small footprint and space-saving proportions. Easy to manoeuvre and transport. Maximum stability ensures a stable footing for the machine. 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head Long service life and low maintenance costs. High performance and high efficiency. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature. Intelligently designed service concept facilitates quick operations on site Convenient oil fill level display and oil drain hole integrated in the chassis. Modular construction, comprising pump, motor and control cabinet. Assistance systems and LED status display Integrated electronics system for machine monitoring. Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure. Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance. Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits Stowage compartment. Adjustable hooks, e.g. for storing second lance or electric cable. Storage for high pressure hose.