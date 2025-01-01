Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
High pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.286-954.0The HD 10/25-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner delivers premium quality, high performance and helpful assistance systems. Designed for ergonomic working and maximum portability.
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
376 424
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
500 - 1000
Water feed temperature (°C)
60
Operating pressure (bar)
80 - 250
Max. Pressure (bar)
280
Power rating (kW)
8.8
Power cable (m)
5
Nozzle size
047
Water feed
1″
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
69.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
78.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
607 x 518 x 1063
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas