High pressure cleaner
Part number: 1.520-928.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Flow Rate (l/h)
320 - 400
Water feed temperature (°C)
60
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
70 - 110 / 7 - 11
Max. Pressure (bar / MPa)
150 / 15
Power rating (kW)
1.6
Water feed
3/4″
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
2
Run time per battery charge (min)
30
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
58 81
Charging current (A)
6
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Cable length of battery charger (m)
1.2
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
20.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
23.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 370 x 930
Scope of supply
Equipment
Product information
Application areas