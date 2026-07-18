High pressure cleaner HD 5/12 C Plus | Kärcher

The new HD 5/12 C Plus from Kärcher features a host of benefits to make cleaning jobs that little bit quicker and easier. Typical Kärcher design features add convenience without compromising performance: like the on-board storage for nozzles, power cable, hose and lance; the new carry handle that makes the machines truly portable; and of course the unique lie-flat or stand up operating position.

Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection. Mobility The integrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enableseasy loading and convenient transport. Push handle can be retracted at the push of a button. Compact package. Flexibility Vertical and horizontal operation possible. The wheels are not on in horizontal operation. In this way,the machine offers maximum stability. Separate parking and transport position for the spray unit. Quality The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life. High-quality brass cylinder head. Large, easily accessible water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in water. Accessory storage Screw connection (M 18 × 1.5) for storing a Surface Cleaner directly on the machine. Practical nozzle compartments for triple nozzle and rotary nozzle. Rubber band for attaching the HP hose.