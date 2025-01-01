The compact HD 6/15 G Classic is the ideal entry-level machine for starting out in the world of petrol-powered, mobile cold water high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher. Extremely easily transportable in a car, it can complete even more demanding cleaning tasks, for example on construction sites or in municipalities, with a working pressure of up to 150 bar, a robust crankshaft pump and a water volume of up to 600 litres per hour. The integrated petrol engine (EU STAGE V) allows autonomy from external power sources, air-filled wheels guarantee the required mobility in its place of use, and the ergonomic push handle and the practical accessory storage ensures user-friendly handling. The components, protected through thermo and safety valves, are easily accessible. The stable tubular steel frame of the HD 6/15 G Classic also reliably prevents damage resulting from external mechanical effects.

Independence Allows independence of external power sources. Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Convenient manual pull start. Outstanding mobility Large wheels with pneumatic tyres for uneven surfaces. The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas. For good mobility, easy transport and space-saving storage – fits in a standard car. Durable and sturdy A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Thermostat valve to protect the pump from overheating in recirculation mode. Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons. Storage for accessories Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying. Ergonomic grip and hose storage.