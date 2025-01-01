Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose reel and spray gun attachment, featuring a white and black design with yellow accents.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 7/10 CXF

    Part number: 1.151-906.0

    • For sensitive sanitary, hygiene and food areas
    • High-pressure hose in food-industry qualitiy, grey non-marking wheels
    • Energy-saving EASY!Force high-pressure gun for fatigue-free work
    Make an enquiry