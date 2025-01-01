Free Shipping Over €50
High pressure cleaner
Part number: 1.151-906.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
250 - 700
Water feed temperature (°C)
80
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
10 - 100 / 1 - 10
Max. Pressure (bar / MPa)
120 / 12
Power rating (kW)
3
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
36.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
39
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
360 x 400 x 925
Scope of supply
Equipment
Product information