The HD 7/10 CXF provides impressive mobility, compactness and cleaning performance in hygiene-sensitive areas. Featuring a 15m non-marking hose on a hose reel, a tough, high performance motor and axial three-piston pump, the 7/10 CXF is built to perform in demanding environments. The CXF also features non-marking wheels, light grey covers that are easy to keep clean, and water inlet temperature of 80°C. This machine is therefore ideal for use in food preparation areas and other hygiene-sensitive areas.

Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection. Hygiene requirements Integrated hose reel with food-grade pressure hose and robust, grey wheels. Water inlet temperature up to 80°C. Abrasion-resistant grey wheels. Booster pump Cleaning agent intake system for removing stubborn dirt. Booster pump with pressure tank Servo Control Pressure washer