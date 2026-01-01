High pressure cleaner HD 7/15 G | Kärcher

With an output of 150 bar pressure, the HD 7/15 G from the Gasoline Advanced range guarantees the best cleaning results at all times. The petrol-driven cold water pressure washer is fitted with a Honda petrol engine, allowing total independence from external power sources. Additionally, the machine is able to suck up water from lakes or ponds and use it for cleaning. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use. The machine is designed for use under the toughest conditions, with an extremely robust basic frame, and is surprisingly mobile thanks to the ergonomic frame concept. The pump is protected by a large water filter and a thermostat valve. A protective cage frame with eyelets to allow crane loading, or an attachment kit for a hose reel are also available as optional extras.

Maximum independence Fitted with a reliable Honda or Yanmar motor for use without an external power supply. Can suck up water – e.g. from lakes or ponds – and use it for cleaning. Optimum ease of use The ergonomic frame concept makes transport on uneven ground easier. Storage options for all accessory parts directly on the machine. Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility. Highly versatile Optional cage frame with eyelets for crane loading and reliable protection of the machines. Hose reel attachment kit for shorter set-up available as an optional extra. Portable version with robust pipe frame specially designed for painters and plasterers (HD 728 B). For the toughest jobs Robust basic frame for daily use in tough conditions. Large water filter to protect the pump. Thermostat valve to protect the pump from overheating in recirculation mode.