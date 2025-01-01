The construction industry, municipalities, handicraft and building cleaning benefit in particular from the self-sufficient operational availability of our mobile HD 7/20 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner. Its powerful petrol engine (EU STAGE V) makes it possible to complete cleaning tasks even in places without an external power supply; the working pressure of 200 bar, the robust crankshaft pump and a flow rate of up to 700 litres of water per hour produce outstanding results. Thanks to puncture-proof wheels and the stable tubular steel frame, the machine boasts the necessary mobility and robustness; the ergonomic push handle, the accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance and the compact dimensions make it easy to handle and transport in the car. A large water filter and thermo and safety valve provide efficient protection for the internal components, which are also very easily accessible for servicing tasks.

Independence Allows independence of external power sources. Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Convenient manual pull start. Outstanding mobility Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility. The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas. For good mobility, easy transport and space-saving storage – fits in a standard car. Durable and sturdy A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter. Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons. Storage for accessories Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying. Ergonomic grip and hose storage.