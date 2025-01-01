Construction sites, public parks and other, often remote, places of use: Wherever there are no external power sources available for your demanding cleaning tasks, our HD 8/23 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner with EU STAGE V petrol engine is the perfect choice. With an hourly water volume of 800 litres, a working pressure of 230 bar and the robust crankshaft pump, the machine masters even more challenging cleaning tasks reliably. HD 8/23 G Classic is extremely user-friendly, mobile and easily transportable by car, thanks to its ergonomic push handle, practical accessory storage, compact dimensions and puncture-proof wheels. The machine also impresses with easily accessible components that are effectively protected by a large water filter and a thermo and safety valve. To prevent damage resulting from external influences, machine features a highly robust tubular steel frame.

Independence Allows independence of external power sources. Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Convenient manual pull start. Outstanding mobility Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility. The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas. For good mobility, easy transport and space-saving storage – fits in a standard car. Durable and sturdy A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter. Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons. Storage for accessories Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying. Ergonomic grip and hose storage.