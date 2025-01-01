Fitted with a Honda petrol engine, the HD 9/23 G cold water pressure washer works completely independently of the power connection. Developed with the best cleaning results in mind – thanks to a water pressure of 230 bar and protected by a very stable frame, the machine serves you well even under extreme conditions.The ergonomically designed frame offers maximum mobility, even when the ground is uneven. Puncture-proof wheels and various storage options for accessories bear testimony to our goal to ensure you can work comfortably in all conditions. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. The EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections. The powerful pump allows you to extract water from lakes or ponds in an emergency. It is protected by a large water filter and a thermostat valve which prevents it from overheating in recirculation mode. Additionally available, within this range, is a cage frame with eyelets to facilitate loading onto a crane, as well as an attachment kit for a hose reel.

