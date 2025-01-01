The Kärcher HDC range consists of three models - Classic, Standard and Advanced. These units can be configured specifically to meet customers’ requirements due to the diversity of the base units and the variety of accessories available. The innovative engineering and sophisticated features of Kärcher’s HDC units offer many advantages. Maximum performance combined with ease of use, longevity and a high degree of safety characterise the HDC range. Whatever your specific requirements are for high-pressure cleaning, Kärcher will be happy to advise you in planning your stationary system.

Crankshaft pumps with brass cylinder heads and premium materials No matter how much water is needed: the control switches additional pumps on and off as required. Automatic pump start with every water removal, without further unlocking. Consistent operating time of all pump aggregates thanks to subsequent interchange. High flexibility The available water volume can be used as and when required. Also suitable for cleaning inside medium to large containers. Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines. With water shortage protection and temperature monitoring of motors and water Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines. The pump starts when the gun is operated. This enables easy working from any extraction point. For rapid cleaning at different locations. High machine safety Operating hours meter and display indicate when pump maintenance is due. Leakage protection and soft start. Is ready for use quickly at any time 4-pole low-speed electric motors with soft-starter guarantee long service life. Frame and/or casing in stainless steel available as an option Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses Advance pressure pump for feed temp. up to 85 °C (standard 60 °C) and 80/160 bar pressure Option of frame/casing in stainless steel (powder-coated steel as standard). 60-Hz devices (e.g. 380–480 V, 690 V/60 Hz) available upon request.