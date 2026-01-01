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    High pressure cleaner HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I | Kärcher

    Kärcher grey and black industrial cleaning machine with control panel and yellow dials.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.699-931.0

    • 4-pole air-cooled motor and robust crankshaft pump with ceramic piston
    • Easy installation, operation and maintenance of the machine
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