High pressure cleaner HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I | Kärcher

The HDS 10/21-4 St is a stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with an oil burner that delivers extra high pressure: up to 210 bar of pressure makes light work of even stubborn dirt. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor generates high power for demanding continuous use. The robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head provides up to 1000 litres of water per hour. The water storage tank has integrated limescale protection and a water filter to protect the pump. The detergent is taken up and dosed with precision by a valve. An empty indicator shows when detergent is running out. Electronic monitoring of the oil burner and the overall technology ensures a high level of operational safety. An intuitive rotary switch or optional remote control make operation simple, and service and maintenance tasks are also designed to be user-friendly. With a wide range of accessories available, the HDS 10/21-4 St can be customised to suit a wide variety of cleaning tasks. The machine can be supplemented with a pressure gauge and hour counter, a second detergent dosing unit and a pressure relief system.

High-performance crankshaft pump Robust reciprocating pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. Especially robust and extremely long-lasting. Longer working times, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use. Water-cooled 4-pole electric motor (oil-heated) Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life. 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time. For high performance and low maintenance costs. Efficient burner engineering High-output burner with upright heating coil and continuous ignition without deflagration. With proven and efficient Kärcher burner technology for low fuel consumption. Burner with high effectiveness (> 91%), low fuel consumption and very low exhaust emissions. Electronic monitoring for greater operating safety Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure. Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage. Flame and emission temperature monitoring, protection against water shortage/overpressure, limescale protection with empty indicator and malfunction monitoring ensure safe, long-lasting operation. High-quality equipment Integrated water reservoir with limescale protection and empty indicator protects the heating coil and the entire system from lime deposits. The housing and frame are made from powder-coated steel for durability. The detergent intake system with dosing valve and empty indicator is just part of the high-quality equipment supplied as standard. Easy and convenient operation One control for all functions. Easy to learn and use Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time. Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction. Large, transparent water fine filter Large, easily accessible water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in water. Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components. Easy to use, easy to clean. Cleaning agent suction and dosing system for even better cleaning results Using the dosage setting function, detergents can be dosed with precision to match the degree of soiling. For accurate and variable cleaning agent dosing. Simple maintenance and very easy servicing Easy access to all service and maintenance components. Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians. Display of error codes, operating status, pump maintenance intervals and monitoring for faulty operation of the burner and the entire machine make servicing easier. High flexibility The machine can alternatively be controlled with a remote control. In its extensive range of accessories for high-pressure cleaners, Kärcher has the right accessory for every cleaning task and every objective. A time counter and pressure gauge as well as automatic pressure relief to protect accessories and pipelines are available as options.