Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher industrial boiler with a grey and black exterior, featuring control dials and a metal exhaust pipe on top.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.251-903.0

    Make an enquiry