High pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.251-903.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
min. 500 - max. 1000
Operating pressure (bar)
210
Power rating (kW)
8
Heat energy (kW)
78.5
Power cable (m)
5
Water feed
1″
Mobility
Stationary
Fuse protection (A)
25
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
177
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
187
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1142 x 578 x 790
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas